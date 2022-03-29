ZooKeeper (ZOO) Market Capitalization Tops $11.53 Million

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 29th. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $11.53 million and $725,680.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0928 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00046741 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,393.47 or 0.07168526 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,274.77 or 0.99865396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00056074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 124,194,399 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

