Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.450-$3.510 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. CICC Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $182.92 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, FBN Securities cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.63.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $5.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.32. 41,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,505,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.33. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $409,189.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,713 shares of company stock worth $22,449,452 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 726,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,649,000 after acquiring an additional 386,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

