ZUM TOKEN Price Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $451,729.75 and $161.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.53 or 0.00463799 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

