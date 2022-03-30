$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital also reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 60.30% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRCC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Monroe Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 47,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.26. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $11.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

