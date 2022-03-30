$0.63 EPS Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.57. Graco posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Graco.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $539.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GGG. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,725,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 131.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,325,000 after acquiring an additional 593,120 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,289,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 2,086.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,445,000 after acquiring an additional 469,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Graco by 757.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 454,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,658,000 after acquiring an additional 401,730 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $71.74 on Friday. Graco has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Graco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graco (GGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.