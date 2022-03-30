$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brady’s earnings. Brady reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brady will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brady.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, VP Russell Shaller bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Brady by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,550,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Brady by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 28,468 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Brady by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BRC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,283. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.64. Brady has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Brady Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

