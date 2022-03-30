$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Snap-on reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full year sales of $4.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.73. The company had a trading volume of 555,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,116. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.11. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

