$1.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTXGet Rating) to report earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Minerals Technologies posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $476.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.88 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTX shares. CL King dropped their price target on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

MTX stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.39. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $88.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies (Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.