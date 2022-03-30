$1.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Minerals Technologies posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $476.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.88 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTX shares. CL King dropped their price target on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

MTX stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.39. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $88.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

