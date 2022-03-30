$1.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.20. Marathon Petroleum posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 785%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $7.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $7.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $83.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $83.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

