$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) will report $1.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.44 billion. Tapestry reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year sales of $6.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

NYSE TPR traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $39.55. 69,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,294,147. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.75. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $102,083,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203,942 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $698,482,000 after purchasing an additional 316,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 296,931 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

