$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year sales of $6.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SVB Financial Group.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIVB. Barclays increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $777.53.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $16.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $592.56. The stock had a trading volume of 324,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,988. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $467.22 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $585.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $654.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,725,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,080 shares of company stock valued at $13,749,626 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 120.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 89,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.