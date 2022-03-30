$1.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) to announce $1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.13. Stryker reported earnings of $1.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.61 to $11.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $7,050,000. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $3,368,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 171,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,742,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,638. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $236.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $101.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.33 and a 200-day moving average of $261.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

