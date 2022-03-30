10,470 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,160,000 after buying an additional 1,009,823 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,335,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,554,000 after buying an additional 2,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,161,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,386,000 after buying an additional 255,792 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,925,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,033,000 after buying an additional 406,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,787,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,384,000 after buying an additional 293,600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 454,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,867,965. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.81.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

