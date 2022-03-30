11,182 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 49.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Baidu by 36.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,027,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,904,000 after buying an additional 272,633 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its position in Baidu by 59.7% during the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 184,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,317,000 after buying an additional 68,822 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Baidu by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,750,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 68.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. China Renaissance Securities lifted their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.13.

BIDU opened at $147.69 on Wednesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.18 and a 12 month high of $228.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.11.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

