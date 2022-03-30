1,200 Shares in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 33.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth $84,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 363.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 32.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

NSSC stock opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.55 million, a P/E ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $33.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Napco Security Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.