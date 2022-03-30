$140.43 Million in Sales Expected for MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) will post sales of $140.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MarketWise’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.29 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full-year sales of $542.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $536.80 million to $548.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $545.96 million, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $565.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MarketWise.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James downgraded MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on MarketWise from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.
In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 10,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $62,565.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MarketWise Company Profile (Get Rating)
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
