$18.36 Billion in Sales Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $18.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $21.16 billion. Boeing reported sales of $15.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year sales of $83.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.24 billion to $89.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $92.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $87.66 billion to $96.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

Shares of BA stock traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.80. 8,353,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,227,883. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.47. The company has a market capitalization of $114.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.42. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $167.58 and a fifty-two week high of $260.48.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

