1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 52,005 shares.The stock last traded at $46.91 and had previously closed at $48.58.

A number of research firms have commented on SRCE. Zacks Investment Research cut 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Get 1st Source alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.98.

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 33.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in 1st Source by 68.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 3,058.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 39.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.