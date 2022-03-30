$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) to post $2.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.06 billion. Dover reported sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $8.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $9.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.46.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.93. 13,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,281. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.71. Dover has a 52 week low of $135.68 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

