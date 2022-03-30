$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) to post $2.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year sales of $8.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $8.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 581,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,580,000 after buying an additional 79,726 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 2,095.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after buying an additional 71,412 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of Celanese by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,175,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.33. 762,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Celanese has a 12 month low of $132.26 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

