22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital started coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Dawson James increased their price target on 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

22nd Century Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.45. 83,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.01. 22nd Century Group has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 105.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,285,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 329,494 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,491,000 after purchasing an additional 240,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,751,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 212,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 3rd quarter worth $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 22nd Century Group (XXII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.