$261.49 Million in Sales Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) to post sales of $261.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.00 million and the lowest is $260.98 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $115.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($16.70) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AHT. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Varde Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $23,367,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3,669.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after buying an additional 1,871,506 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4,614.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 924,120 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,132,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at about $6,269,000. 29.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AHT traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.21. 1,578,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,967. The firm has a market cap of $352.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $77.90.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

