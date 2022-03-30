$3.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) will post $3.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.98. AmerisourceBergen posted earnings of $2.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year earnings of $10.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.74 to $10.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.49 to $11.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.86.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $1,935,148.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,006 shares of company stock worth $19,057,084 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after buying an additional 27,191 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,901 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,135,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABC stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.52. 27,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,630. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.01. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $155.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

