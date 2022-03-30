$3.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) to post $3.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.89 billion and the lowest is $3.64 billion. Berry Global Group posted sales of $3.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year sales of $15.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.36 billion to $15.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.24 billion to $15.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Berry Global Group.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,192,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,863,000 after purchasing an additional 341,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,510,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,747,000 after purchasing an additional 377,947 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,497,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 689.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,299 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,414,000 after acquiring an additional 67,217 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $59.03. The company had a trading volume of 31,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $52.54 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37.
About Berry Global Group (Get Rating)
Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.