$3.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) to post $3.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.89 billion and the lowest is $3.64 billion. Berry Global Group posted sales of $3.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year sales of $15.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.36 billion to $15.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.24 billion to $15.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,192,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,863,000 after purchasing an additional 341,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,510,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,747,000 after purchasing an additional 377,947 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,497,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 689.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,299 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,414,000 after acquiring an additional 67,217 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $59.03. The company had a trading volume of 31,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $52.54 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

