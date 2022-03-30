$32.60 Million in Sales Expected for Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) to report $32.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.60 million to $32.61 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full-year sales of $146.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.80 million to $147.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $178.73 million, with estimates ranging from $175.70 million to $181.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Couchbase.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Couchbase’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

BASE stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,231. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in Couchbase by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Couchbase by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase (Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc develops and provides a NoSQL database for enterprises worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database that supports mission-critical applications at scale while allowing for sub-millisecond latencies and five-nines availability; and Couchbase Cloud, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments, as well as provides transparent in-virtual private cloud and virtual network deployment, which secures and isolates data under a customer's control.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Couchbase (BASE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.