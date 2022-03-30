$37.03 Million in Sales Expected for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) will report $37.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.04 million and the lowest is $37.02 million. Clovis Oncology reported sales of $38.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year sales of $166.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $160.95 million to $172.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $228.07 million, with estimates ranging from $210.44 million to $245.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

CLVS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. 3,178,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,968,107. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $7.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 23,024 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 492,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.