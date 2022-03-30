$4.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) will report $4.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year sales of $15.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.76 billion to $15.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.69 billion to $16.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.81.

PH stock traded down $6.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $291.65. 566,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,156. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.67 and its 200 day moving average is $304.10. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $268.51 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

