45,461 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,605,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,763 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,968,000 after buying an additional 2,180,290 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,288,000 after buying an additional 1,620,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,285,000 after buying an additional 1,312,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.42. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

