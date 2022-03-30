$5.50 Million in Sales Expected for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) to post sales of $5.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $33.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $30.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $32.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.03 million, with estimates ranging from $3.96 million to $18.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TARS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TARS traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 31,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,511. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $39.08.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

