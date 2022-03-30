52,700 Shares in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Purchased by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 52,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 974,350 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 506,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 36,610 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.11%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

