5,385 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Snowflake by 72.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 649,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,143,000 after acquiring an additional 272,536 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 85.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $239.67 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.29 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.94.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Snowflake from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.22.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

