5,438 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Purchased by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,626,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,649 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 384,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,640,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 67,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 154,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 81,668 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.61 on Wednesday. 559,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,877. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.56 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

