$55.18 Million in Sales Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) will post $55.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.90 million to $55.46 million. Transcat reported sales of $48.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year sales of $204.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.90 million to $204.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $219.56 million, with estimates ranging from $217.81 million to $221.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Transcat.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In other news, Director Gary J. Haseley purchased 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.62 per share, with a total value of $99,989.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $386,634.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the third quarter worth $2,453,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Transcat by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the third quarter worth $145,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Transcat by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRNS traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.25. The company had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,328. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $580.92 million, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Transcat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.