6,117 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,117 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,062. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.83. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

EOG Resources Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.