$8.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) to report sales of $8.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.21 billion and the lowest is $8.05 billion. Lennar reported sales of $6.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $34.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.98 billion to $34.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $36.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.97 billion to $36.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.14.

NYSE:LEN opened at $85.74 on Wednesday. Lennar has a 52 week low of $79.52 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Lennar by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,566,000 after buying an additional 1,589,820 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Lennar by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,036,000 after buying an additional 1,437,557 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Lennar by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,374,000 after buying an additional 1,274,105 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after buying an additional 521,125 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,788,000 after buying an additional 309,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

