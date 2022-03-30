83,200 Shares in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Purchased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned 0.10% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.43. 27,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,767. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.56.
