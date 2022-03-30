$89.34 Million in Sales Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) will announce $89.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.80 million. Concrete Pumping reported sales of $76.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $365.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.39 million to $365.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $387.74 million, with estimates ranging from $385.37 million to $390.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 34,224 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

BBCP opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $397.75 million, a P/E ratio of -87.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

