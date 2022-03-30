$92.03 Million in Sales Expected for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) will announce $92.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.40 million. Quantum reported sales of $92.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quantum will report full-year sales of $369.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $369.30 million to $370.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $390.78 million, with estimates ranging from $387.30 million to $396.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QMCO shares. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Quantum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer cut Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Quantum stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. 975,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,503. The stock has a market cap of $137.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77. Quantum has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $9.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Quantum by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 87,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Quantum by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Quantum by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Quantum by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in Quantum by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

