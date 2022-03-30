9,811 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,747,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,060,000 after acquiring an additional 943,390 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,492,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,846,000 after purchasing an additional 712,505 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,992,000 after acquiring an additional 468,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,221,000 after acquiring an additional 439,038 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,415,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.71. 3,845,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,064,025. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.94 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.78.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.