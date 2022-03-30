A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Purchases £19,877.76 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) insider Stuart Lorimer purchased 3,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 544 ($7.13) per share, for a total transaction of £19,877.76 ($26,038.46).

Stuart Lorimer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Stuart Lorimer purchased 29 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.81) per share, for a total transaction of £150.80 ($197.54).

Shares of BAG stock opened at GBX 544 ($7.13) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 506.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 512.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of £609.44 million and a PE ratio of 19.36. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 462.50 ($6.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 590 ($7.73).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 517 ($6.77) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A.G. BARR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 566.75 ($7.42).

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

