ABB (NYSE:ABB) Shares Gap Down to $34.61

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.61, but opened at $33.28. ABB shares last traded at $33.29, with a volume of 87,999 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.12.

The company has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 84,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ABB by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 923,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,236,000 after buying an additional 36,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

