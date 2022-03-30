Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. Absolute Software reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 275%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Absolute Software.

ABST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Absolute Software by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Absolute Software stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,826. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $442.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.0642 dividend. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.59%.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

