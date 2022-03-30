Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY23 guidance to $6.70-7.25 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $6.700-$7.250 EPS.

Shares of ASO opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In other news, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 80,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,911,000 after purchasing an additional 105,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

