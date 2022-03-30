Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Lowered to $43.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.78% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASO. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.
ASO stock opened at $39.53 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.73.
In related news, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors (Get Rating)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
