Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Lowered to $43.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASO. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

ASO stock opened at $39.53 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

