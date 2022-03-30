Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $23.33.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 1.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 230.78%.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 178.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $550,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 21.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 66,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 319,974 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acadia Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

