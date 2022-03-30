ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Receives $40.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several brokerages have commented on ACMR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $44.00 to $46.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ACM Research from $33.33 to $36.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital cut their target price on ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on ACM Research from $41.67 to $43.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $1,007,162.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $321,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 982.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in ACM Research by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 464.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.63. ACM Research has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $39.71.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.53 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.91%. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

