Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition (NYSE:ACRO.U) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO.U – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.