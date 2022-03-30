Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition (NYSE:ACRO.U) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO.U – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.92.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition (ACRO.U)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.