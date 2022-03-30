Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 3,050 ($39.95) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 3,061 ($40.10).

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ADM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.64) to GBX 2,630 ($34.45) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,462 ($45.35) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,726.50 ($35.72).

ADM opened at GBX 2,580 ($33.80) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,849.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,033.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of £7.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78. Admiral Group has a one year low of GBX 2,346 ($30.73) and a one year high of GBX 3,706 ($48.55).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a GBX 118 ($1.55) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In other news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis purchased 6,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,453 ($32.13) per share, for a total transaction of £158,046.79 ($207,030.12). Also, insider Geraint Jones purchased 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,574 ($33.72) per share, with a total value of £100,231.56 ($131,296.25).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

