Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.64) to GBX 2,630 ($34.45) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Admiral Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,337.56.
AMIGY opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $51.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.68.
Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Admiral Group (AMIGY)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.