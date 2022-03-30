Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,337.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMIGY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.64) to GBX 2,630 ($34.45) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Admiral Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of AMIGY stock remained flat at $$34.77 during trading hours on Friday. 475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $51.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.68.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

